Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,067 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.11% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 459,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 37,392 shares during the period. Mayport LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

