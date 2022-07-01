TFG Advisers LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 829.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 394,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 46,032 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCS opened at $5.13 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

