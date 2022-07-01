TFG Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

