GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 8,449 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after purchasing an additional 691,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

