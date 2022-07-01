15,325 Shares in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. New England Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First of Long Island at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First of Long Island by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $17.53 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

