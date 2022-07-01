7,250 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,598,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,078,000 after purchasing an additional 234,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,671,000 after buying an additional 74,973 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,075,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 78,456 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,756,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after acquiring an additional 137,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.