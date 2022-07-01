Well Done LLC Acquires New Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 445,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 124,328 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 588.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 97,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 83,560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 51,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIL opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96.

