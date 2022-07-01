New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 185 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after acquiring an additional 383,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,684,000 after acquiring an additional 272,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $92.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

