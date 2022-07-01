Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 37.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

MSGE opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.06. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

