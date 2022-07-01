New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $208.98 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $291.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.50 and its 200 day moving average is $218.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.40.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

