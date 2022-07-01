Well Done LLC Sells 500 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $79.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.45. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

