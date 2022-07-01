New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.12.

LYB stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.