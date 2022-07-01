2,728 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $64.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.