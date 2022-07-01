New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cameco by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.