New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $481,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

NYSE:DD opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

