2,350 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,350 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.85.

Shares of EXPE opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 81.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.37. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.37 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

