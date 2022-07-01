Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,452,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,027,000 after buying an additional 240,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $161.25 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.76 and its 200-day moving average is $233.34. The company has a market capitalization of $436.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.59.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.