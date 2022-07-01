New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. City State Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 59.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QSR. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.76.

Restaurant Brands International Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.