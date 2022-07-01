GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 13.8% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 14.8% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

