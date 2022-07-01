Well Done LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Well Done LLC cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 120,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

