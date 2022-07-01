GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 224 Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $72.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

