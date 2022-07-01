GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 615.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.90. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

