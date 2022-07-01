Well Done LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

