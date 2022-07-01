TFG Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

NYSE WMT opened at $121.58 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.93 and a 200 day moving average of $139.77. The company has a market capitalization of $333.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

