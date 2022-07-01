GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,432,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 244,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the period.
Shares of BATS:PTNQ opened at $50.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.