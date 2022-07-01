GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,432,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 244,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PTNQ opened at $50.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

