Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Boosted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 442,597 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after purchasing an additional 386,396 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

