GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.97. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CASH. StockNews.com downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at $533,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,093.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

