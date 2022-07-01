GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 68.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $105.06 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.05.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

