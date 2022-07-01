Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $142.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

