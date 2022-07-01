GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $370,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

PRF stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.30. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $176.73.

