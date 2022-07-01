GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $239,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 138,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $29.75 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89.

