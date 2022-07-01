Bank of New Hampshire Buys 25 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $429.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $114.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.