Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 154.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.