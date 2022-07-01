Bank of New Hampshire Has $363,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $904,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $454.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.63. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

