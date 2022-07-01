GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

PRI opened at $119.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day moving average is $135.57.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

