GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 32.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of AMP opened at $237.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.54 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

