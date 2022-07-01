GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 196 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock opened at $254.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.01 and its 200 day moving average is $285.48.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

