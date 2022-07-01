Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 3,460 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire owned approximately 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $23.87 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $28.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06.

