QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $127.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.71. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.