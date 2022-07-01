17,189 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in APA by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,007,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

APA opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.12. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

APA Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.