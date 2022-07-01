Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th.

Donaldson stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

