Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $76.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

