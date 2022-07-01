Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Shares of PDCO opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.