Xponance Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.17. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.