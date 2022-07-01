Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,091 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,396,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,183,000 after purchasing an additional 215,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $168.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.99 and a 200 day moving average of $235.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.88 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

