Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ready Capital by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 6.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

