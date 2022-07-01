Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123,258 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

CME stock opened at $204.70 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.87.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

