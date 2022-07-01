Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 706 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after purchasing an additional 699,057 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,822,000 after purchasing an additional 162,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after purchasing an additional 136,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.47.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $394.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $423.09 and its 200 day moving average is $445.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

