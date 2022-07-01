Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 316.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,839,000 after acquiring an additional 105,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,057,000 after acquiring an additional 111,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,258 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.27. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

