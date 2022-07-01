Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 808.6% in the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 70,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 62,845 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.72. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $138.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

